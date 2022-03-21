Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) to “Hold”

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is headquartered in Encinitas, California. “

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

VTYX opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06. Ventyx Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.

