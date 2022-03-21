ZClassic Price Tops $0.0700 on Major Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $650,087.78 and approximately $209.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0700 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.91 or 0.00446691 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00091179 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00105756 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006476 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

