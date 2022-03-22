-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). LendingTree reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 105.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $4.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $6.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.07). LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TREE. Truist Financial lowered their price target on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on LendingTree in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LendingTree by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,114,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,215,000 after buying an additional 815,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,958,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth about $20,751,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in LendingTree by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after buying an additional 50,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LendingTree stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,545. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.62 and a 200 day moving average of $129.73. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $90.97 and a 1-year high of $250.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

