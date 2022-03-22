-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). FuelCell Energy also posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 110.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,592,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,309 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,638,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,832,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,625,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,830,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,581 shares during the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 980,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,393,381. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 4.46.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

