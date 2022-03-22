-$0.06 EPS Expected for Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.07). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hyzon Motors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HYZN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities downgraded Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyzon Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Hyzon Motors stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.90. 84,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,838. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48. Hyzon Motors has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $11.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyzon Motors

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

