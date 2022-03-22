$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) will post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. NeoGames reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 million. NeoGames had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 9.22%.

Several brokerages have commented on NGMS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

NGMS stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,972. The company has a market capitalization of $326.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 2.83. NeoGames has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

