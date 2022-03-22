-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.23). Oramed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oramed Pharmaceuticals.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 908.55% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 6,478.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 743,715 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 761,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after buying an additional 692,384 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $12,626,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $4,709,000. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 465,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,364. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.78 million, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.88.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.
