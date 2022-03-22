$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.51. Golden Entertainment posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 54.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on GDEN. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $58.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average is $49.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $59.32.

In related news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $932,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $27,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 860,129 shares of company stock valued at $42,409,156 over the last quarter. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 37,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 21.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,940,000 after acquiring an additional 58,508 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1,793.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 93,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

