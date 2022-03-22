$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. Central Pacific Financial reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $64.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.12 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPF shares. Compass Point cut Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

NYSE CPF opened at $28.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $781.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.20. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

In other news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $179,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

