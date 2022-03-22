$1.01 EPS Expected for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.02. DXC Technology reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on DXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

NYSE:DXC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,891. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $44.18.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 166.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 59.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 105.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXC Technology (DXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.