$1.03 EPS Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) to post $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.
In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $107,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,324 shares of company stock valued at $429,751. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of BHC opened at $23.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $34.50.
About Bausch Health Companies (Get Rating)
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
