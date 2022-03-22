$1.03 EPS Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) to post $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $107,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,324 shares of company stock valued at $429,751. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHC opened at $23.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

About Bausch Health Companies (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.