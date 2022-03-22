$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) to announce $1.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. KB Home reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $7.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $7.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

NYSE:KBH traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.79. 1,571,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,017. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.81. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 195.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $35,670,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,875,000 after acquiring an additional 533,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in KB Home by 254.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,328,000 after acquiring an additional 393,836 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in KB Home by 293.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,985,000 after acquiring an additional 249,836 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

