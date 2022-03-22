$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the highest is $2.00 billion. Williams-Sonoma posted sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year sales of $8.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $8.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Williams-Sonoma.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 75.31% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $158.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $127.85 and a 12 month high of $223.32.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 19.18%.
In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $108,043,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,131,000 after buying an additional 425,621 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,045,000 after buying an additional 309,298 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $49,289,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 731.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,644,000 after buying an additional 284,213 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
