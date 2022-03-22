$1.94 EPS Expected for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) will announce $1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.21 and the lowest is $1.84. J. M. Smucker posted earnings per share of $1.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will report full year earnings of $8.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover J. M. Smucker.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. Citigroup dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,086,000 after buying an additional 1,012,751 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,056,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,924,000 after buying an additional 561,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,445,000 after buying an additional 527,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,031,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.11. 19,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,654. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $145.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

