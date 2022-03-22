$10.34 Million in Sales Expected for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) will report sales of $10.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.70 million. Intellia Therapeutics reported sales of $6.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year sales of $48.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 million to $145.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $42.96 million, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $120.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.74.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $113,699.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $279,839.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,654 shares of company stock worth $522,401. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.94. 10,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,100. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.25.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

