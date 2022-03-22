$10.44 Million in Sales Expected for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $10.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.70 million. MannKind reported sales of $17.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year sales of $73.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $89.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $146.86 million, with estimates ranging from $124.90 million to $169.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $3.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $871.22 million, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.96. MannKind has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $5.53.

In related news, Director Anthony C. Hooper bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alejandro Galindo bought 36,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 79,945 shares of company stock valued at $218,052 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MannKind in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

