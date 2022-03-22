1,000 Shares in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Bought by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HYLS. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 732.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 57.5% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter.

HYLS stock opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.31. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

