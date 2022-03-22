10,605 Shares in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 80,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $335,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 5,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $192,657.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,890 over the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

NYSE MUR opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $41.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -82.12 and a beta of 2.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

