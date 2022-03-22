12,025 Shares in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Thryv by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth $2,194,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Thryv by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 295,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 48,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth about $571,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thryv stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.71.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.58. Thryv had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $244.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.09.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $1,202,012.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 918,469 shares of company stock valued at $28,845,487 over the last three months. Company insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

