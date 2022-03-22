12,477 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Acquired by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter worth $2,577,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter worth $2,136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth $1,913,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter worth $1,325,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 105.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,639 shares in the last quarter.

PDN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.66. 53,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,994. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.72. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82.

