12,477 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Acquired by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter worth $2,577,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter worth $2,136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth $1,913,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter worth $1,325,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 105.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,639 shares in the last quarter.
PDN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.66. 53,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,994. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.72. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN)
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.