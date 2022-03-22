15,101 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Purchased by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000. Genuine Parts makes up 1.3% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

GPC traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.16. 546,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.89. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $113.64 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.895 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

