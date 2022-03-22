1,535 Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in AMETEK by 254.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $344,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $1,801,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in AMETEK by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 102,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME opened at $134.69 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.25 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.35 and a 200-day moving average of $135.09.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AME. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

AMETEK Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.