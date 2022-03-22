$160.85 Million in Sales Expected for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) to announce $160.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.40 million and the highest is $161.29 million. Ducommun posted sales of $157.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year sales of $697.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $690.60 million to $704.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $744.34 million, with estimates ranging from $738.70 million to $749.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ducommun.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $164.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.02 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $304,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 89,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.01. The company had a trading volume of 43,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,062. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The company has a market capitalization of $622.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average is $47.82.

Ducommun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.