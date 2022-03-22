1,610,920 Shares in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Bought by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,610,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,552,000. Rekor Systems accounts for 4.0% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Rekor Systems by 29.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Rekor Systems by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Rekor Systems by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Rekor Systems by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Rekor Systems by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REKR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,218. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $25.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

