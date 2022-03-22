17,704 Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IFRA opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.67.

