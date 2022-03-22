1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (BCOW) & Its Peers Critical Review

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin alerts:

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin’s competitors have a beta of 0.70, suggesting that their average share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin 0.46% 0.14% 0.02% 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Competitors 23.41% 8.91% 0.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 N/A 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Competitors 118 449 274 17 2.22

As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential downside of 1.09%. Given 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin $18.51 million $90,000.00 3,028.09 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Competitors $142.32 million $39.73 million 146.03

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.6% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin competitors beat 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (Get Rating)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.