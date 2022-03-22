19,749 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Acquired by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 19,749 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,515,137. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.66. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.
Several research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.
In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.
