20,388 Shares in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 77,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $232,000.

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $52.10. 14,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,168. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $57.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.69.

