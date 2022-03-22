$207.54 Million in Sales Expected for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) will post sales of $207.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EZCORP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $202.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $212.44 million. EZCORP reported sales of $184.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year sales of $836.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $827.87 million to $844.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $904.58 million, with estimates ranging from $896.48 million to $912.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EZCORP.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $220.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.72 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.15. 7,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,208. The company has a market cap of $347.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

About EZCORP (Get Rating)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EZCORP (EZPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.