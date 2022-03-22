22,460 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bought by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108,000. Mastercard accounts for 4.8% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $345.58. 6,051,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,139,549. The stock has a market cap of $337.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.20.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

