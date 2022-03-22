2,260 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Bought by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,501,000 after acquiring an additional 160,086 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $125.38. 189,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,426,376. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $122.92 and a one year high of $131.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.70.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.