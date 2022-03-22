22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

XXII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Dawson James raised their price target on 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Shares of XXII stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $2.24. 43,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,287. 22nd Century Group has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $364.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.25.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.82% and a negative net margin of 105.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that 22nd Century Group will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in 22nd Century Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,423,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 623.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 330,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 28.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

