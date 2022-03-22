2,382 Shares in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 100,614.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group stock opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.38 and a beta of 2.53. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $51.50.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

The Pennant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.