$25.78 EPS Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) to announce $25.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $23.25 and the highest is $28.27. AutoZone reported earnings of $26.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $111.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $107.34 to $113.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $121.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $114.11 to $125.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,048.72.

In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,867 shares of company stock valued at $5,838,293. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1,646.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 313.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 11,810.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,299,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,938.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,934.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,861.14. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,322.74 and a 12 month high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

