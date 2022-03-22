$251.84 Million in Sales Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) to report $251.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $248.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $258.39 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted sales of $218.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

FRT opened at $117.38 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $97.87 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.82 and a 200-day moving average of $124.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $983,225,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,577,000 after buying an additional 372,411 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 337,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,976,000 after buying an additional 78,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

