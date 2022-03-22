$251.84 Million in Sales Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) to report $251.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $248.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $258.39 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted sales of $218.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.
Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.
FRT opened at $117.38 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $97.87 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.82 and a 200-day moving average of $124.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.69%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $983,225,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,577,000 after buying an additional 372,411 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 337,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,976,000 after buying an additional 78,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.
About Federal Realty Investment Trust (Get Rating)
Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.
