2,569 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,569 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 706 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 170,863 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $43,121,000 after buying an additional 40,352 shares during the period. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $176.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.12 and a twelve month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. The business’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.18.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total transaction of $6,340,337.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,631 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,258.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

