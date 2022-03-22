2,751 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.44. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $50.41 and a 1-year high of $68.18.

