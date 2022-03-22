$3.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.72 billion and the lowest is $3.16 billion. Alcoa posted sales of $2.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year sales of $14.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.64 billion to $15.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $17.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alcoa.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

AA traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $89.78. 173,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,543,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.91. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $92.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Alcoa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alcoa (AA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.