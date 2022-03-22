$338.08 Million in Sales Expected for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) to report $338.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $331.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $348.27 million. GDS posted sales of $250.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GDS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Shares of GDS stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $37.02. 1,782,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,207. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 1.00. GDS has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $88.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

