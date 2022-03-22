4,281 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

MGK opened at $228.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.33. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $199.91 and a 1 year high of $266.44.

