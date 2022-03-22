$436.12 Million in Sales Expected for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVNGet Rating) will report $436.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $425.38 million to $456.72 million. Driven Brands posted sales of $329.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

DRVN stock opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 687.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78. Driven Brands has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

