$455.05 Million in Sales Expected for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) will report sales of $455.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $451.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $458.70 million. Air Transport Services Group posted sales of $376.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Air Transport Services Group.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $482.37 million during the quarter. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 11.57%.

ATSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

In related news, insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $230,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James T. Pradetto sold 3,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,025.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,486,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,835,000 after buying an additional 750,442 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,678,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,183,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after purchasing an additional 229,785 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after purchasing an additional 175,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

ATSG opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.52.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.