$5.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.92 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.86 billion and the highest is $5.97 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) posted sales of $5.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) will report full year sales of $26.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.08 billion to $27.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $27.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.89 billion to $28.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 24.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a SEK 125 target price (up previously from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DZ Bank lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth $3,002,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95,090 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth $2,587,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.31. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

