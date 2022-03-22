$511.62 Million in Sales Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) will post $511.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $504.00 million and the highest is $517.27 million. Kennametal posted sales of $484.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMT. TheStreet cut Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Shares of Kennametal stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $31.10. 6,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.00. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kennametal during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

