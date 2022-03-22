5,300 Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% in the third quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSIC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $88.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.26. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.98 and a fifty-two week high of $89.44.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

