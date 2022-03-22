$57.63 Million in Sales Expected for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $57.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.00 million and the highest is $58.50 million. Grid Dynamics posted sales of $39.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year sales of $241.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $247.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $315.81 million, with estimates ranging from $314.21 million to $317.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

GDYN stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 658,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.00 and a beta of 1.09. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Eric Benhamou acquired 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $101,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

