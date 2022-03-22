5,860 Shares in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Purchased by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 79,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 55.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 68.3% in the third quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the period.
Shares of SRET opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $10.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38.
