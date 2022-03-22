5,900 Shares in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,900 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $2,329,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 6.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $718,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on METC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $17.46. 591,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,263. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $770.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

