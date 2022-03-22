$6.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.89 billion and the highest is $6.26 billion. Cummins reported sales of $6.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year sales of $25.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.46 billion to $26.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $27.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.89 billion to $27.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.67.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.15. The stock had a trading volume of 970,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.85. Cummins has a 1-year low of $189.50 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cummins (CMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.