62,500 Shares in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Purchased by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Alkami Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 116.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Alkami Technology by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

ALKT stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,439. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALKT shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

